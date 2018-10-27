By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 27, 2018

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Two Anaheim police officers and a man they were attempting to arrest for assault have been hospitalized following a scuffle.

The Orange County Register reports the officers were attempting to take a man into custody at an apartment building Saturday morning when he resisted.

They eventually subdued him but he went into cardiac arrest soon after and was taken to a hospital.

Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said the man, whose name was not released, remains hospitalized.

Wyatt says the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect could face resisting arrest, assault on police officers and other charges.

Police arrived at the apartment following a report that someone had been assaulted. They were told the attacker may have been under the influence of drugs.


