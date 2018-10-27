DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expressing his sympathy for victims of Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Hickenlooper tweeted: “We must able to live in peace and to worship in total freedom, without fear of discrimination or violence. “Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh police say a suspect was taken into custody following the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation that caused what they described as “multiple casualties.”





