President Trump on Saturday called for the death penalty for those who kill in the name of anti-Semitism and other hateful ideologies.

“They have to pay the ultimate price,” Mr. Trump said, expressing grief and resolve after a gunman killed at least 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning.

He said the long history of persecutions of Jews must come to an end.

“Those seeking their destruction, we will seek their destruction,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Illinois.

Mr. Trump considered canceling the rally but said decide to proceed because he refused to let the shooter’s hatred dictate his schedule.

He said the death penalty was the appropriate penalty for such attacks.

“When you have crimes like this whether it is this one or another one or another group, we have to bring back the death penalty. They have to pay the ultimate price,” said Mr. Trump. “We must draw a line in the sand and say very strongly, ‘Never again.’”





