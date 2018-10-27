In response to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, President Trump on Saturday called for Americans to unite in condemning anti-Semitism and all forms bigotry and prejudice.

“Today with one unified voice we condemn the historic evil of ant-Semitism and every other form of evil and unfortunately evil comes in many forms. And we come together as one American people,” said Mr. Trump.

The attack by a lone gunman, who was taken into custody, killed at least 10 people at a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

“There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice. You know that. You know that very well,” he said to a gathering of the Future Farmers of America.

He was delivering a previously scheduled speech at the farming organization’s convention in Indianapolis. But he opened his speech addressing the synagogue attack.

The young farmers responded with cheers and applause his call to stamp out anti-Semitism.

The gunman, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, had a history of anti-Semitism and reportedly shouted that all Jews must die as he opened fire.

At least six other people and four police officers were wounded.

“This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil, hard to believe and frankly something that is unimaginable,” Mr. Trump said. “Our nation and the world are shocked and stunned by the grief. This was an ant-Semitic act. You wouldn’t think this would be possible in this day and age but we just don’t seem to learn from the past.”

Mr. Trump called on Americans to stand up against anti-Semitism and other forms of bigoted hatred.

“Anti-Semitism and the widespread persecution of the Jews represents one of the ugliest and darkest features of human history. The vile hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted anywhere and everywhere it appears,” he said.

Mr. Trump announced that he would be going forward with a campaign rally later Saturday in Illinois. He said that he didn’t want to let the shooter’s hatred dictate his schedule.

“At first I was thinking I’ll cancel. Then I said, ‘We cannot let evil change our life and change our schedule,’” said the president. “We have to go and do whatever we were going to do, otherwise we give them too much credit. We make them too important.”





