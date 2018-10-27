Cesar Sayoc’s typos helped investigators tie the 56-year-old Florida man arrested Friday with improvised explosive devices targeting President Trump’s opponents.

A criminal complaint charging Mr. Sayoc in connection with sending bombs to prominent liberals and critics of Mr. Trump cited misspellings linking the suspect’s social media posts to packages mailed to the likes of former White House hopeful Hillary Clinton and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida Democrat.

Investigators found a Twitter account belonging to Mr. Sayov that published several “posts with misspellings consistent with the Packages,” FBI special agent David Brown wrote in the 11-page complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

Packages analyzed by investigators and tweets attributed to the Twitter account both misspelled “Hillary” as “Hilary” and “Schultz” as “Shultz,” the complaint said.

Mr. Sayoc was arrested Friday in southern Florida, capping off a chaotic week that began with the discovery of a suspected explosive received Monday at the New York residence of Democratic megadonor George Soros. Authorities subsequently learned of at least 13 packages sent to individuals including Mrs. Clinton and former President Barack Obama, among others, each one listing a return address corresponding to Mrs. Schultz’s Florida offices.

A latent fingerprint found on one of the packages ultimately led investigators to Mr. Sayoc, the FBI said in announcing his arrest Friday.

Federal prosecutors charged Mr. Sayoc with five felonies Friday in connection with the crime spree, and he faces a maximum sentence of 48 years imprisonment if convicted on each of the counts.





