The Girl Scouts of Orange County, California, said a data breach may have compromised members’ personal information including names, addresses, insurance policy numbers and medical histories.

An official email account used by the organization was recently hacked, prompting the group to notify nearly 3,000 members who may have been affected, local news outlets reported Thursday.

The breached account was used by the group for travel purposes, and the hack could have compromised messages dating back to 2014, including correspondence containing members’ personal data ranging from contact information to medical histories.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying everyone whose email was in this email account,” Christina Salcido, vice president of mission operations for Girl Scouts of Orange County, said in the notice.

The warning was sent Tuesday to about 2,800 members who may have been affected, The Los Angeles Times first reported.

“The vast majority of information stored in the account was nonsensitive,” said Elizabeth Fairchild, a spokesperson for the group. “Fewer than 300 had sensitive information stored in the account,” she told The L.A. Times.

The Girl Scouts have notified California’s attorney general about the breach, Ms. Salcido told members.

Representatives for the state’s top prosecutor, Xavier Becerra, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.