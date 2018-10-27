WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Delaware’s largest city.
Wilmington police said in a release Saturday that 33-year-old Sean Hammond of Middletown died late Friday. Police had responded to complaint of shots being fired and found Hammond, who had a gunshot wound. He died when life-saving efforts by officers and medical personnel failed.
Wilmington police say its homicide investigation is ongoing and are seeking information from the public about what happened.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.