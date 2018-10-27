SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia judge has declared a mistrial for five alleged Savannah Bloods gang members charged in the 2013 slaying of a woman and the death of a fellow gang member two years later.

The Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbott took the action Friday because of an alleged threat against a juror. Abbott said the case would have to start over on Monday with a new trial.

The ruling means that defendants, Kevin Smith, Roderick Parrish, Jordan Campbell and Shacqeal Sanders, all 26, and 27-year-old Henry Speaks will return for jury selection on Monday. Smith, Parish and Campbell are accused in the shooting of 21-year-old Rebecca Foley. Sanders and Speaks face charges in the death of 33-year-old James Pastures.

All five have pleaded not guilty.

___

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.