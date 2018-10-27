NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say they’ve increased security at Jewish centers in New York City and elsewhere in the state in response the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

New York Police Department officials said on Saturday they were dispatching heavy weapons teams and squad cars to check on houses of worship across the city.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he also was directing state police to increase patrols at synagogues throughout the state.

The Democratic governor and the NYPD said that there were no specific threats and that the security measures were a precaution.

A gunman opened fire on Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Police later reported that a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused “multiple casualties.”





