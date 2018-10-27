YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police chief says a woman and her son have been fatally shot inside a drug house where another son was found slain on the front porch in March.
WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have identified the mother and son found dead Friday morning as 67-year-old Hallie North and 40-year-old Jamell North.
Police Chief Robin Lees says the home was “clearly a drug house” and people living there were involved in the drug trade.
Lees says police are investigating whether there’s a connection between Friday’s slayings and the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Darmetrus North earlier this year.
