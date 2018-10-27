LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a woman’s fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend in a bar may have been a case of self-defense.
Police say the woman had an active protective order against the man and that she said she shot him because she thought he was reaching for a weapon after approaching her in the bar early Saturday morning.
Lt. Ray Spencer said the man did not have a weapon on him but that detectives consider the shooting a self-defense case and that it’ll be submitted to prosecutors to review.
No identities were released.
