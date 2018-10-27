PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island is offering bilingual ballots in a fourth city.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says ballots, voting materials and voter assistance in Woonsocket will now be available in both English and Spanish for the Nov. 6 general election.

Bilingual ballots, voting materials and voter assistance are currently provided in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls.

They are the three Rhode Island cities with the largest number of Latinos and Puerto Ricans, according to Census data.

Gorbea says the change in Woonsocket came after the nonprofit LatinoJustice PRLDEF sent a letter to Gorbea, asking for bilingual ballots.

She says it’s her duty to ensure that every eligible Rhode Islander has “unfettered access to the ballot box.”

Woonsocket will also be included in the state’s Spanish language voter outreach program.





