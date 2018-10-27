The University of Virginia has banned “alt-right” figurehead Richard Spencer and nine others over their involvement in a torchlit demonstration held on the eve of last summer’s deadly “Unite the Right” protest in Charlottesville.

UVA issued trespass warnings to 10 people including Mr. Spencer on Friday as the result of a yearlong investigation into the torchlit march, effectively banning them from its grounds for the next four years.

“Law enforcement identified these individuals as either committing or conspiring with others to carry out acts of violence or other conduct that directly threatened the health and safety of members of the community and other people on Grounds,” UVA said in a statement. “We have drawn a distinction between free speech and conduct that is aimed to intimidate others and promote violence. Such conduct and intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Held on the evening of Aug. 11, 2017, the event saw scores of participants including Mr. Spencer, the leader of a white nationalist group and UVA alumnus, marching with torches on the university’s grounds while chanting anti-Semitic slogans, culminating in clashes with counterprotesters that foreshadowed the following day’s events off-campus.

A prominent figure among the so-called “alt-right,” Mr. Spencer gave an address during the torchlit march taking credit for “occupying space” and “defeating” counterprotesters, UVA said.

“His words and actions at and after the rally provide evidence of his involvement in a conspiracy to commit acts of violence,” UVA said in a statement.

“Ideas have no jurisdiction and ultimately can’t be censored. That said, I have no immediate plans to engage in activism on campus, at U-Va. or anywhere,” Mr. Spencer reacted in a written statement, The Washington Post reported.

Mr. Spencer, 40, was scheduled to give a speech during the next day’s “Unite the Right” protest, but his address was canceled in light of the rally descending in chaos.

Billed as a demonstration held in support of a Confederate statue, “Unite the Right” quickly turned chaotic amid similar fights erupting in downtown Charlottesville, ultimately resulting in the deaths of two law enforcement officials and a counterprotester.

Multiple people have been charged in connection with crimes related to the “Unite the Right” rally, and four of the 10 people who received trespass warnings on Friday were arrested earlier this week on related charges, UVA said.

Jason Kessler, the rally’s organizer, received a trespass warning in April.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.