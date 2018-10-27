Multiple casualties were confirmed Saturday morning following news of shooting unfolding around The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

An undetermined number are dead and at least three police officers have been shot in connection with the situation, according to law enforcement.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

“Looks like multiple fatalities,” President Trump reacted on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. local time. “God Bless All!”

“Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted and our courageous first responders. God bless them all,” echoed Vice President Mike Pence.

The Tree of Life Synagogue located in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. local time Saturday morning, according to its website.

“This should not be happening, period,” said Jeff Finkelstein, chief executive of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, the main fundraising and planning organization for the local Jewish community. “It should not be happening in a synagogue. It should not be happening in our neighborhood here in Squirrel Hill,” he told reporters Saturday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was meeting with law enforcement officials at the scene of the rampage shortly after noon Saturday, roughly two hours after the incident occurred.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” tweeted Mr. Wolf, a Democrat. “These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying ‘this one is too many’ for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way,” Mr. Wolf tweeted. “And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”





