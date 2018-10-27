LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Lansing woman awaits sentencing after pleading guilty but mentally ill to killing a man at a homeless camp.

The Lansing State Journal reports 26-year-old Amber Kohls entered the plea Thursday in the October 2017 slaying of 53-year-old John Darnell Jr. She’s due to be sentenced Nov. 28.

Police have said Kohls and her ex-husband, 28-year-old Brandon Addiss, both stabbed Darnell and cut his throat. His body was found wrapped in a tent in Sycamore C reek.

Addiss was sentenced to 40-80 years in prison on Wednesday for second-degree murder. A third person, Matthew Ryan Green, was sentenced in August to 18-60 months for accessory to murder for helping hide Darnell’s body.

