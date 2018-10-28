Black conservative activist Candace Owens is going all-in on her “Blexit” campaign this weekend, hoping to encourage blacks to exit the Democratic Party.

Ms. Owens, who has been praised by name by President Trump and been a guest host for Fox News, used this weekend’s Young Black Leadership Summit to push the “Blexit” slogan for ending African-Americans’ near-monolithic support for the Democrats.

“There is no group in America that has been more lied to, more abused, or more taken advantage of by the Democrats than black people. At long last, we can return the favor by ENDING their stranglehold on our votes. Support the #BLEXIT today, Patriots!” Ms. Owens, who is communications director for Turning Point USA, wrote in one of several tweets Sunday.

In a weekend column for Breitbart News, she described Blexit as “a national movement of minorities that have awakened to the truth. It is for those who have taken an objective look at our decades-long allegiance to the left and asked ourselves ‘what do we have to show for it?’”

Ms. Owens also put the hashtag into her bio on Twitter, which now reads “Black People Don’t Have to be Democrats. #BLEXIT.” She also told the New York Post that a national tour of major cities “that the Democrats have destroyed” is planned for next year.

Blexit also won an assist from Kanye West, a supporter of President Trump who also has said he likes how Ms. Owens thinks. The rapper has designed a line of T-shirts with the “Blexit” slogan, which were unveiled this weekend.





