SAO PAULO – President Trump is pledging to work with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right congressman who won the presidency of Brazil on Sunday.

The White House says Trump called Bolsonaro after his victory.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that Trump congratulated the president-elect and that “both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil.”

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.