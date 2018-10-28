By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Holcomb is also asking residents and business to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

Eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue were killed during worship services Saturday.


