INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
Holcomb is also asking residents and business to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.
Eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue were killed during worship services Saturday.
