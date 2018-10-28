WACO, Texas (AP) - A Texas judge is pushing back the second trial stemming from a chaotic 2015 restaurant shooting involving rival biker clubs that left nine people dead.

The decision means this year will end without anyone standing trail over the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history. More than 150 people were indicted following the mayhem at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco but the majority of cases have been dismissed.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that the latest postponed case may also be headed for a settlement under a newly elected district attorney who is scheduled to take office in January.

The only case that has gone to a jury was last year, and it ended in a mistrial after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com





