The gunman who opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue killed eight men and three women, including a 97-year-old, and made statements “regarding genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people,” authorities said Sunday.

Each of victims were middle-aged or older. They included a pair of brothers in their 50s and a husband and wife.

In mourning the victims, Mayor Bill Peduto hailed the Jewish community in Squirrel Hill for its strength and contribution to daily life.

“It is part of the fabric of Pittsburgh,” he said.

The Allegheny County medical examiner identified the victims as: Joyce Fienberg, 75, Richard Gottfried, 65, Rose Mallinger, 97, Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and his brother, David Rosenthal, 54, Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband, Sylvan Simon, 86, Daniel Stein, 71, Melvin Wax, 88, and Irving Younger, 69.

Authorities asked the media to keep their distance from the families in the wake of the tragedy.

The gunman, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, is charged with 29 federal counts and will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The charges include 11 counts of criminal homicide.

“Each of these counts is punishable by death,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.

Officials said two worshippers were wounded, and four officers were hurt during the response. One officers has been released, one might be released Sunday and the other two require longer treatment.

Robert Jones, FBI special agent in charge, said authorities conducted a search of Mr. Bowers’ home in Baldwin, Pennsylvania, and his vehicle. They are also investigating his cyber activities.





