CNN President Jeff Zucker confirmed another suspicious package intended for the network was found in Atlanta on Monday.

The FBI confirmed the package was “similar in appearance” to others sent earlier to CNN and high-profile Democrats critical of President Trump.

The package was found at a post office and would not have reached the CNN offices, Mr. Zucker said. The company began screening all mail at off-site facilities last Wednesday.

“There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center,” Mr. Zucker said.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

It is unclear if the package is connected to more than a dozen other packages sent to prominent Democrats last week. Law enforcement has not commented on the discovery yet.

Two of the packages found by authorities last week were intended for CNN’s main headquarters in New York. The first was found inside the facilities on Wednesday, prompting the news outlet to evacuate in the middle of its live broadcast.

This would bring the total number of packages up to 15.

Only 13 were confirmed Friday, when bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc was arrested and charged by authorities. However, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray warned more could still be in en route to their destinations.





