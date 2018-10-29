Who said liberals are anti-God?

One of the biggest shows on network TV inserted a message into the credits of its most-recent episode that called for divine intervention in the midterm elections and for “Old Testament wrath” against President Trump’s supporters.

For the episode of “The Big Bang Theory” that aired Thursday (“The Imitation Perturbation”), the closing “vanity card” by Chuck Lorre Productions was titled “My Prayer” and asked God to raise voter turnout against an unnamed “fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater.”

Per custom, the vanity card was on the air for about three seconds between the end credits and the Warner Bros. studio logo — far too little time for viewers to absorb it all, though the Chuck Lorre Productions website lists it alongside other shows’ and episodes’ vanity cards.

“God, (I call you that even though I suspect thou art well beyond names and words and might actually be some sort of ineffable quantum situation), I humbly beseech thee to make thy presence known on November 6th,” the card began.

What the presence of God on Nov. 6 would mean was not left in much doubt, although the prayer never mentions Mr. Trump by name.

“If you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done. But if thou art inclined to more freedom, more love, more compassion, and just more of the good stuff … I submissively ask that thy encourage voter turnout in that general direction. Also God, please help Bob Mueller,” the prayer reads.

The conclusion implied that Mr. Lorre wants some combinations of plagues, floods, natural disasters and dead first-born children to be visited upon those on Mr. Lorre’s bad political side.

“Oh, almost forgot, remind those who collaborate with the darkness that thou art the light, and the light is not above whipping out a little Old Testament wrath. Amen again,” the prayer concludes.

In a report Monday detailing the card, the conservative watchdog Media Research Center noted the irony of an appeal to God from a show whose central character Sheldon is an atheist who frequently snarks about superstitious religious folk. MRC also noted that on election week 2016, the vanity card said “Big Daddy can’t save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves.”

At least three other vanity cards in recent years have mocked Republicans or Mr. Trump, including one that called 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney a man who “wears magical underwear.”





