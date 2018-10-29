Suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc, appeared briefly in a Miami federal court on Monday, his first court appearance before being extradited to New York.

The 56-year-old ardent supporter of President Trump is accused of sending at least a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats who have criticized the president.

Mr. Sayoc barely spoke during the hearing and prosecutors asked for him to remain locked up, calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk. He appeared in court shackled, wearing a khaki prison jumpsuit.

Prosecutors have filed five federal charges against Mr. Sayoc, who faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

On Friday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said there is strong evidence linking Mr. Sayoc to the bombings that terrorized the nation. His fingerprint was found on one of the envelopes and investigators also found DNA evidence on the explosives.

—— This story is based in part on wire service reports





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.