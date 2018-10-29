Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

The Akron Beacon Journal, Oct. 28

This time it happened in Pittsburgh, a man armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle, shouting anti-Semitic slurs and opening fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning. Soon 11 were dead, eight men and three women with six others injured. Mayor Bill Peduto called the attack the “darkest day” in the city’s history. The FBI agent in charge described the scene as “the most horrific” in his 22 years with the bureau.

The country has been here before, many times, sadly. Recall the nine African-American worshippers gunned down in Charleston, S.C., by a white supremacist. Or the man who attempted to enter the predominantly black First Baptist Church in Jeffersontown, Ky., on Wednesday, found the doors locked and ended up shooting and killing two black customers at a supermarket. He reportedly said afterward, “Whites don’t kill whites.”

In moments so chilling, all of us do well to hold close one thing that distinguishes our country - tolerance, especially for religious beliefs, affirmed in the First Amendment. Here you can practice freely your faith, and that has been the reality, religions of all kinds flourishing.

Thus, if such violence is devastating in any case, it is particularly so when the attack is driven by hatred for a people, race or religion. The man responsible for the slaughter in Pittsburgh expressed viciously anti-Semitic views on social media, including images of neo-Nazis and ovens like those used in Nazi concentration camps. He engaged in conspiracy theories, the Holocaust portrayed as a hoax and Jews described as an “infestation.”

Before the shooting, he apparently posted about the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which long has assisted immigrants and refugees seeking entry: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Anti-Semitism is old, built around the conspiracy theory that Jews, a tiny minority, are most powerful, evil and controlling, the “other” somehow angling to command what belongs to the majority, whether white, Christian, Arab or Muslim. Anti-Semitism doesn’t have the presence it once did, but it is still here. If that is much more the case in Europe and the Middle East, the Anti-Defamation League reports anti-Semitic incidents here increased dramatically last year. …

…This is the climate in which a man mails pipe bombs to perceived political villains, including former presidents, an act that preceded the killings in Pittsburgh and alone offers cause to pull back and ask hard questions. Now the toll in the synagogue reinforces the need. In each case, one man is responsible, and the country will learn more about why. Yet this is a moment for examining who we are, whether the subject is gun regulation or the principles and values that guide us.

The Toledo Blade, Oct. 29

Would you pay higher taxes to make sure your kids’ schools were safe from rampaging gunmen? How about your neighbors’ kids’ schools?

Two northwest Ohio districts are asking taxpayers to cough up more for security with special, dedicated levies on Nov. 6.

Springfield Local Schools is asking voters to approve a new 0.9-mill levy to pay for better school security, including an update of the district’s communications system, more than 100 new classroom doors, and possibly some building-entrance changes that would funnel visitors through the school office before they could have access to the rest of the school.

In Sylvania, voters also will face a 0.9-mill security levy. Officials there plan to spend the levy revenue on similar upgrades, including internal and external digital cameras at every school, an additional school resource officer at each of the three junior high schools, eight new mental health counselors, an upgraded electronic visitation/?check-in process, and an upgraded phone system to make communication with police easier in an emergency.

And these aren’t the only two districts looking for new, dedicated sources of funding for security measures in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting earlier this year. Since the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people, state education officials in at least 10 states have crafted plans to increase funding for the sometimes expensive school renovations, equipment, and staff to make the buildings safer. …

…It also is important to consider how turning to security levies exacerbates the already glaring income gap among Ohio’s schools. Maybe suburban districts can all approve these levies easily and use the money to make their schools safer, but what about the large, urban districts with dense poverty or the tiny, rural districts with much smaller tax bases? How do they afford safe schools? …

The Plain Dealer, Oct. 26

Important federal legislation to let hometown news organizations band together to negotiate with the massive online platforms now distributing their news content for free needs a jolt of action and support this fall. Without it, without a way to challenge the way Google and Facebook divert digital news advertising dollars into their own coffers for stories others research and write, local journalism may disappear.

Yet since the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act was introduced in March by U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, it’s been languishing in the House Judiciary Committee, attracting only one other sponsor — Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a California Democrat. Ohioans need to let their representatives know that preserving their hometown news is important to them. This bill would help do that.

It would lift antitrust restrictions for four years to let smaller news organizations that include 1,000 local and state newspapers and news websites collectively negotiate price and other terms with “dominant online platforms,” defined as having at least 1 billion active monthly users. Facebook and Google aren’t named but they are clearly targets of the legislation.

This wise and timely bill deserves broad support. If you agree, call or write your members of Congress now.

The Columbus Dispatch, Oct. 28

We are nearing the end of what surely is the most degraded campaign season in American history. Yes, we’ve listened to “Hamilton” and we know some of the nasty things the Founding Fathers said about each other. We know that one U.S. senator once beat another nearly to death on the Senate floor. We know politicians of all stripes always have abused the truth to one extent or another.

Today is different. The reach and capabilities of modern media, along with another factor, allow the manipulation and lies to saturate the public conversation.

The other factor is, of course, President Donald Trump. His willingness to tell obvious lies, to attack opponents in crude, juvenile terms and to make outlandish, irresponsible accusations about roughly half of the country have debased American politics like never before.

Other politicians say equally outrageous things, but traditionally the nation’s chief executive has, at least in public, served as the adult in the room, whose position and responsibilities are too important to be associated with such behavior. Trump, however, refuses to be the adult in the room, giving license to others inclined to behave just as badly.

Moreover, having the president constantly acting this way forces the whole country to deal with embarrassing antics.

One good thing out of this is that voters are uncommonly energized; registrations are up and turnout is expected to be high for a midterm election.

It’s fair to question, though, how well informed those voters will be.

Being a well-informed voter never has been especially easy; it requires more than just showing up or filling out an absentee ballot. The issues at stake can be complicated, and most information comes from the partisans involved and thus has a slant. Voters are forced to evaluate it as such.

Here in Ohio, advertisements for the major races don’t offer much light. Dispatch reporters have analyzed many of them, and out of a sample of 36, they judged only 12 to be essentially truthful and accurate.

But there are resources for those who want to vote responsibly. We strive to make The Dispatch one of them. Along with our daily news coverage, our online Voters Guide and Ad Watch features aim for factual explanation and fair, balanced interpretation.

For those interested in the opinion of our editorial board - which operates separately from and independent of our news operation - we offer endorsements, our recommendations for which candidates offer the better choice and why.

The League of Women Voters also compiles an excellent voters guide, which was distributed to Dispatch subscribers and is also available online.

These are important, because the effectiveness of lies, hatemongering and outlandish claims is deeply depressing.

It’s bad enough that the president turns virtually every taxpayer-funded public appearance, including those that are supposed to be official business, into a political rally, bashing Democrats and touting his accomplishments. But the response he gets is downright scary.

What does it say about America that Trump crowds chant “Lock her up!” at the mention of women opposition figures such as Hillary Clinton and California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein? That they roar in approval when Trump blithely declares, with no evidence whatever, that Mexican and Central American migrants trying to enter the country illegally are likely to be rapists, drug dealers or “Middle Eastern” terrorists?

One thing it says is that a frightening number of Americans are easily manipulated by appeals to fear and resentment, no matter how little fact lies behind them. There is a reason, after all, that the title of award-winning journalist Bob Woodward’s new book on the president is “Fear” - it’s what Trump told him is the source of “real power.” …

…We hope voters will make the effort required to sort through the garbage, tune out the noise and make choices they can be proud of. The best message we can collectively send to political strategists this election season is that fear and hate are not viable pathways to win elections.

