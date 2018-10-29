WASHINGTON (AP) - As Cesar Sayoc entertained patrons as a DJ at the Ultra Gentlemen’s Club, he could not have known that lab technicians and federal agents had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages he was accused of sending prominent Democrats to a sample on file with Florida state authorities. Or that a fingerprint match had turned up on a separate mailing.

Investigators scouring his social media accounts had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts - “Hilary” Clinton, Deborah Wasserman “Shultz” - as on the mailings he’d soon be charged with sending.

In the end, prosecutors who charged Sayoc with five federal crimes Friday say the fervent President Donald Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues about the mailed pipe-bombs.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.