PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted alleged members of a violent street gang in Providence on racketeering charges.

Six men were charged for allegedly associating with a criminal enterprise, the Chad Brown gang. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

They are: Delacey Andrade, Keishon Johnson, Montrel Johnson, Marcel Jones, Kendrick Johnson and Christopher Britto. All are between the ages of 22 and 30.

Four were charged using a federal law designed to combat organized crime.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch says they’re using the RICO statute to hold the men responsible for allegedly participating in the gang.

The crimes detailed in the indictment include four non-fatal drive-by shootings. Authorities say ballistics linked six shootings to the same handgun.

Most attorneys for the defendants couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Britto’s attorney said he couldn’t comment.





