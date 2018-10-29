Top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are urging Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, to hold emergency hearings on hate crimes and domestic terrorism after a series of violent acts shook the nation over the past week.

The attacks included Gregory Bush of Jeffersontown, Kentucky, allegedly killing two black individuals in a supermarket after being denied entry into a predominately black church with the intent of murdering its members, Cesar Altieri Sayoc being charged with sending explosive devices to at least a dozen critics of President Trump, and Robert Bowers facing charges for the murder of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It falls to us to begin the hard work of answering the questions left in the wake of this violence,” wrote Democrats Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York, Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

The lawmakers said that they pushed for a similar hearing in the aftermath of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but it never materialized.

“There is cost to this inaction as well,” they wrote, citing Anti-Defamation League reports that incidents of anti-Semitism in the United States rose 57 percent in 2017.

In the letter, the three Democrats urged Mr. Goodlatte to interrupt the Congressional recesses to hold the hearing.





