MADISON, Wis. — An attorney for a Wisconsin political activist accused of trying to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance online says his client intended to use it to kill himself because he has cancer.

Federal public defender Joseph Bugni argued Monday that a criminal complaint filed last week against 30-year-old Jeremy Ryan does not state specifically what material was being sought, so prosecutors had failed to show probable cause.

But the Wisconsin State Journal reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker found probable cause that Ryan had committed a federal offense and ordered him to remain in custody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Anderson says the government still does not know who the poison was intended for.

Ryan twice unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.





