HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been fatally shot outside an event venue near Wichita after a party.

Haysville police said in a news release that officers responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of possible gun shots. Police found a large crowd leaving the party after a fight and the victim dead. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released and no one has been arrested.

Haysville is about 10 miles south of Wichita.


