When he learned President Trump had used his song at a rally Saturday, Pharrell Williams wasn’t clapping along like a room without a roof.

Instead, the singer reportedly became the latest entertainer to send a cease-and-desist note against a Republican using his material at rallies.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, Mr. Williams was especially upset about the fact the Indiana rally came the same day as the Pittsburgh synagogue attacker killed 11 elderly Jews marking the Sabbath.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which the Daily News said it had acquired.

The note told Mr. Trump that no copyright permission had been granted to use any of his music.

Among the other musicians to have objected to Mr. Trump’s use of their songs are Adele, Aerosmith, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Queen.





