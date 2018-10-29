BALTIMORE (AP) - A Philadelphia police officer charged in connection with the police corruption case that’s roiled Baltimore is headed to trial.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Eric Troy Snell has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine. His trial in U.S. District Court is set to begin Monday.

Snell was a Baltimore police officer from 2005 to 2008, before joining the Philadelphia force in 2014.

He’s accused of conspiring with former Gun Trace Task Force member Detective Jemell Rayam, who’s pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and became a government cooperator. Snell told arresting officers last year that he and Rayam gambled together, and the money deposited into Rayam’s account was just a loan.

Philadelphia police say Snell was fired “some time ago.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.