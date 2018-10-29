DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are still searching for the man who stole a cement mixer from a property in Dublin.
Security footage of the Sept. 26 event shows the unidentified man dragging the mixer off the lot until he disappeared from view. WBNS-TV reports the suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.
The cement mixer is valued at $3,500.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or the indictment of the person responsible for this crime.
