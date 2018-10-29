By - Associated Press - Monday, October 29, 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police in Reno are investigating after a man was found fatally shot.

KOLO-TV reports an unknown suspect went to a home Sunday afternoon in west Reno and shot the victim.

Investigators say the victim’s wife initially thought he had been stabbed when she called 911.

Emergency responders arrived and determined he had been shot.

He was later pronounced dead.

The victim, who was in his 60s, has not yet been identified.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide