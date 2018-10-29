OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man who police say shot another man during a road rage incident has been charged.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 59-year-old Thomas Schrader, of Oswego, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police say Schrader and a 34-year-old man were driving in Oswego Friday afternoon when they got into a traffic-related dispute. Investigators say both men drove away before arguing at another intersection. Police say Schrader shot the victim multiple times in the torso.

The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where’s listed in critical condition.

Schrader is being held at the Oswego County Jail on $100,000 bail. A hearing in his case is scheduled for Nov. 13.

It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if he has a lawyer.

