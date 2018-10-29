NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man has been fatally shot while chasing people he suspected of breaking into cars near his home.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that 45-year-old Erik Helffenstein was shot in his vehicle Monday morning while pursuing a dark sport utility vehicle along a highway.
Police are asking residents of the Traceside subdivision who had a vehicle tampered with or who have home video outside to contact officers.
No additional information was immediately released.
