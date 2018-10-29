Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on Monday said Saturday’s shooting attack on his synagogue was an “attack upon America.”

“Many will just see this as an attack upon the Jewish community. It’s not,” Mr. Myers said on “Good Morning America.”

The shooting suspect, Robert Gregory Bowers, was arrested and is accused of killing 11 individuals at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Six more victims were injured, including four police officers. The suspected gunman is due in court on Monday.

Mr. Myers explained that attacking Jewish people during service on the Sabbath is a larger threat to freedom of religion.

“It concerns me because it challenges the safety of all Americans in any house of worship, and that’s very troubling,” he said.





