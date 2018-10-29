ST. LOUIS (AP) - A retired St. Louis police officer is hospitalized after being shot during a robbery attempt.

Police say the officer was unconscious and barely breathing after the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Monday near Tower Grove Park. The officer’s name has not been released.

The suspect got away and was last seen in a dark-colored SUV.

Several police cars escorted the ambulance from the scene to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.





