PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A vigil is planned in Rhode Island to remember the victims of the deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The Providence Journal reports that several groups including the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island will hold the interfaith prayer event and vigil on Monday evening.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered state and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff through Wednesday to honor the 11 victims killed in Saturday’s attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

U.S. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed and U.S. Rep. David Cicilline have all issued statements condemning anti-Semitism. And calling for solidarity with the Jewish community.





