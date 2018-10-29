A South Dakota inmate put to death for the 2011 killing of a prison guard in a failed escape joked in his last words about a several-hour delay to his execution.

Rodney Berget was killed by lethal injection Monday for the 2011 killing of Ronald “R.J.” Johnson. The execution, originally scheduled to be carried out at 1:30 p.m. CDT, was delayed for hours while the U.S. Supreme Court weighed a last-minute legal bid to block it.

Before he was executed, Berget said, “Sorry for the delay, I got caught in traffic.” The 56-year-old inmate was soft-spoken and appeared emotional. He also thanked people for their support.

After the drug was administered, Berget groaned. He drifted off and snored briefly before his eyes closed. He was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m. CDT.





