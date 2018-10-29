HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School is playing a late role in Connecticut’s close race for governor.

Democrats on Monday warned that electing Republican Bob Stefanowski could risk the wide-ranging gun control measures passed by the General Assembly following the deadly mass shooting.

They also say electing someone endorsed by the NRA as Connecticut’s next governor would send the wrong message nationally and destroy momentum for federal gun safety legislation.

Stefanowski is pushing back, pointing out how the brother of a Sandy Hook victim claims Democrat Ned Lamont has been running an exploitive TV ad.

A campaign spokesman says Stefanowski supports “substantive efforts,” such as armed resource officers at every school and restoring mental health care funding.

The Democrats’ news conference follows the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.





