LOS ANGELES (AP) - A New Hampshire state lawmaker producing and starring in a porn film assaulted his business partner in California after he felt his scenes didn’t go well, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the partner.

Jonathan Carter filed the suit Friday in Southern California, seeking unspecified damages following a June incident that he claims involved state Rep. Frank Sapareto.

The suit said that Carter, 38, and Sapareto, 58, formed a partnership to make adult movies and Sapareto would star in the first film. It said Sapareto filmed scenes for the movie in California but became upset with how they went and the next day went to Carter’s home and attacked him.

Sapareto, a Republican legislator from Derry, New Hampshire, denied the allegations or knowing Carter or having any business involvement with the adult film industry.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Sapareto said in a phone interview.

“Wow, that’s a great story,” he said, laughing. “I haven’t heard that one. I thought we were all done going after men.”

Carter alleges in the lawsuit that Sapareto hit him in the head, face and body, and that he suffered a concussion. Police issued Sapareto a misdemeanor battery citation, but no criminal charges have been filed, said Eric Dubin, Carter’s attorney.

Dubin said he could not immediately provide additional details about Carter’s background and said he received the case last week. He said the suit seeks unspecified punitive damages and “reaches a new level of needing to deter others, especially in high office.”

Simi Valley police Sgt. Steve Shorts said he had no immediate information about the incident and would look into it. He said law enforcement in California’s Ventura County can issue citations to investigate alleged misdemeanors without taking a person into custody and it is up to the district attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

In a police report provided by Dubin, authorities say Sapareto told them that he met Carter online while seeking a business partner to make an adult film and that he went to his home to return camera equipment. According to the police report, he denied assaulting him.

When asked about the police report, Sapareto said that he was stopped for a traffic violation. In a follow-up email, he said police didn’t find the allegation credible and that he has not been accused of anything.

A certificate of formation for a company in New Hampshire called Standard Video LLC lists Sapareto as a “member.”

Sapareto, who is in his seventh term in the House and is vice chair of the criminal justice and public safety committee, previously served in the state Senate. In 2013, he was convicted of simple assault for pushing his girlfriend’s daughter but served no jail time. He once sponsored legislation to change the simple assault laws so that any fight entered into by “mutual consent” would only be a violation, not a misdemeanor. That bill failed to pass the Legislature.

He is running for re-election next month and said if he wins, he plans to run for House speaker.

“I imagine this is probably just another bump along the way,” he said.

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.





