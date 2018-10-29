REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) - Redfield officials are citing vandalism and littering for a lengthy shutdown of the town’s shooting range.
City Finance Officer Adam Hansen tells the American News that the range on city-owned property was closed in April.
Hansen says targets at the facility were vandalized, so people began bringing items like refrigerators and other appliances to shoot at.
He says the closure is indefinite as officials consider enhancing security.
