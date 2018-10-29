VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - A church in Vermillion moved Sunday morning services due to vandalism.
Apostolic Faith Church Pastor Greg Robinson tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that someone tampered with the church’s furnace wiring, and that there was a gas smell in the building. Someone also had left a dry-erase board on the pulpit with a biblical passage about the apocalypse.
Police were called and services were relocated to a parishioner’s home. Officers plan to be present at the church’s next service.
Police declined to comment on the investigation.
___
Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.