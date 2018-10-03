YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents say two large groups of immigrants from Guatemala and Honduras have been arrested in southwestern Arizona.

Yuma Sector agents say 108 immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico surrendered just before midnight Tuesday a half-mile west of the San Luis Port of Entry.

Five hours later, agents apprehended a group of 56 immigrants one mile east of the port.

Border Patrol officials say 156 immigrants were from Guatemala and 88 in the two groups were children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years old.

Agents have seen many extraordinarily large groups of immigrants this year including families and unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

In the past three months, more than 1,200 immigrants have been arrested in southern Arizona near Lukeville.





