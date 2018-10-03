Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh once described his group of friends as “loud obnoxious drunks” in a letter that The New York Times released late Tuesday night.

In the 1983 letter, Judge Kavanaugh laid out plans to pay the lease for a house during “Beach Week.” He stressed that the group of eight had to be strict about crowd control, but a few select friends and “any girls we can beg to stay with us” would be able to stay for a bit.

“It would probably be a good idea on Sat[urday] the 18th to warn the neighbors that we’re loud obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us,” Judge Kavanaugh wrote.

He signed the letter “FFFFF, Bart.”

Mark Judge, a high school friend of Judge Kavanaugh, included a Bart O’Kavanaugh character in his book “Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk.”

During his testimony before the Judiciary Committee, Judge Kavanaugh told senators “FFFFF” was an inside joke about how one of his friends would “wind up” to the F-word.

Judge Kavanaugh’s drinking habits in high school and college have come under increased scrutiny from Democrats, as they try to determine if he perjured himself by downplaying his drinking.

Judge Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath that the drinking age for the majority of his time in high school was 18.

However, he denied drinking to the point of passing out or blacking out. Chad Ludington, his former classmate from Yale, disputed that description to the FBI on Monday.

“I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did,” he said on Thursday. “Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did.”

Judge Kavanaugh’s high school and college partying came under investigation after he was accused by three women of sexual assault.

He has categorically denied each allegation.





