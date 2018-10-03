ARIVACA, Ariz. (AP) - A southern Arizona man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle immigrants across the border in the trunk of his car.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say the incident occurred Saturday during an inspection at an immigration checkpoint near Arivaca.

According to federal authorities, the 51-year-old suspect had his sedan stopped for a secondary inspection.

That is when agents found two Guatemalan women, ages 19 and 38, and a 20-year-old Mexican man in the trunk. The older woman was treated at a hospital for severe dehydration and released.

The trio has since been processed for immigration violations.

Agents say the driver remains in federal custody and is expected to face a human smuggling charge.





