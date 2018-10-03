By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 3, 2018

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An Arizona man has been convicted of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine in South Dakota.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 27-year-old Christopher Bradshaw of Tucson faces up to 40 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 10.

A jury late last month found Bradshaw guilty of conspiring with at least one other person to distribute a large amount of meth last year, including on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.


