HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say a 64-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 92-year-old mother in Southern California.

KABC-TV reports Wednesday that officers conducting a welfare check found Ruth Strange dead Sept. 4 at a home in Huntington Beach after someone.

Detectives began investigating after determining the death was suspicious.

Officials say police later arrested the victim’s daughter, Cynthia Strange. She is being held without bail and could face a murder charge. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

Police declined to disclose additional details because the investigation is ongoing.





