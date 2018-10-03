Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers said Wednesday that they won’t give senators documents related to her sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh, but will provide them to the FBI — if agents want to interview her about her allegation.

Ms. Blasey Ford’s lawyers had said they are surprised agents haven’t yet tried to reach her as they update their background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh for his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Ms. Blasey Ford has accused the judge of assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, and her allegation has upended the judge’s nomination. Democrats have said they believe her, and have insisted the FBI be tasked to look into her complaint before a vote on the nomination. Republicans say there’s no evidence to corroborate her story, and the witnesses she says were at the party during the assault have refuted her.

She told senators last week that she didn’t talk about the assault with anyone until she was in couples therapy in 2012, and again in individual therapy in 2013.

Republican senators have asked to see the notes of those sessions, and background information on a polygraph test she had administered to herself in August, before the allegations went public.

But Ms. Blasey Ford’s lawyers say the FBI is the right place for a review.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

“The Constitution tasks the Senate, not the media or the FBI, with providing advice and consent for Supreme Court nominees,” he said, calling it “disappointing” that Ms. Blasey Ford showed documents to The Washington Post but has refused to provide them to lawmakers.





