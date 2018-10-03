SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota death row inmate who pleaded guilty in a homicide case wants the Supreme Court to grant him a new trial.

Lawyers for Briley Piper argued before the high court this week that Piper had poor legal advice after he was charged in the death of Chester Poage. The 19-year-old was kicked, beaten and stabbed to death in Higgins Gulch near Spearfish in March 2000.

KOTA-TV reports the defense argues Piper didn’t understand the ramifications of waiving his right to a jury trial. But, Assistant Attorney General Paul Swedlund told the court there’s no evidence Piper didn’t understand his rights.

Elijah Page and Darrell Hoadley were also convicted in the death. Page was executed in 2007. Hoadley is service a life sentence.

The Supreme Court did not immediately rule on Piper’s case.

